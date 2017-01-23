Teen suspect in Ohio school shooting to remain in custody

Champaign County's prosecutor says the boy fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty

By Published:
The shooting was reported Friday morning at the complex for both high school and elementary students in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District, roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

URBANA, Ohio (AP) – A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center for now.

A juvenile court judge on Monday granted the prosecutor’s request to continue the teenager’s detention. Champaign County’s prosecutor says the boy fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The prosecutor says the teenager is a danger to himself and the community.

A message seeking comment was left for the boy’s attorney.

The teen initially was held on a felonious assault charge. Prosecutor Kevin Talebi has said the boy will face additional charges. Talebi says he will seek to have the case moved to adult court.

Classes are to resume Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s