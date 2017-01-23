Ursuline product Durkin transferring to YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long run to the National Championship game, has made for a short  offseason for the YSU Football team.  But the Penguins have already landed a few local recruits. and one big transfer.  Former Ursuline standout, and Virginia Tech Quarterback Chris Durkin will join the team this Spring.

Durkin is already enrolled and taking classes at Youngstown State.  He will most likely play tight-end/wide receiver for the Penguins… a transition he made last year with the Hokies. Durkin stands  6’4″ and weighs 225 pounds.   He will start as a Junior at YSU…with at  least 2 years of eligibility left.

And he can’t wait to step back onto the turf at Stambaugh Stadium.

“Youngstown State blew up on the map across the country.  Everybody knows who Youngstown State is now,” Durkin said.  “What they’re doing with that program is something special.  And, it’s something that I am very grateful and appreciative to be a part of.  And, like I said, I’m hoping I can do everything I can help them get back there and walk out of there with a ring.”

