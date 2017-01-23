Warren offers free lead testing for children

Children will be tested at the Warren City Health District offices, 258 E. Market St., Suite 327

By Published: Updated:
Free lead testing is scheduled for children in Warren, Ohio.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free lead testing is being conducted Monday in Warren.

Children 1 to 5 years old are eligible to be tested at the Warren City Health District offices, 258 E. Market St., Suite 327.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parent must accompany their children.

There are many household dangers to young children, especially since many will put things they find in their mouths.

Paint chips, soil, food, cosmetics, and even toys can all contain trace amounts of lead.

Cheryl Strother, director of nursing for the Warren City Health District, says testing isn’t just a safety issue it is the law.

“It is Ohio law that each child that is age 1 and 2 and on Medicaid be tested for lead. Also, if they are in a high-risk zip code,” Strother said.

Most zip codes in Warren are considered high risk for lead poisoning since a lot of homes were built before 1978, the year when lead-based paints were banned from household use in the United States.


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s