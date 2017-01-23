Warren PD: Thief filled bag with cigarettes after breaking into store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said someone broke into a Warren convenient store and stole numerous packs of cigarettes.

An employee arrived Sunday morning to open Pit Stop Food Mart on Elm Road.

When she walked in, she noticed several packs of cigarettes on the floor behind the counter. She also saw that a garage door window was shattered.

After reviewing security camera footage, police said the thief threw a brick through the window to get inside around 2 a.m.

It shows the thief fill a bag with packs of cigarettes before jumping back through the window, officers said.

They stole about $180 worth of cigarettes but didn’t take any money, according to a police report.

Police said the thief was wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray pants, and black gloves at the time.

