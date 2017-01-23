Youngstown homes converted to Airbnb rental units

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are now two new places to spend the night in the city of Youngstown.

Two houses on Canfield Road in the Idora Neighborhood have been converted into Airbnb rental units.

They were bought and renovated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Someone staying in the area can rent them out for the night.

The YNDC says reviews have been positive and the occupancy rate is high. The homes are the first public lodging available in Youngstown in nearly 20 years.

To see the inside of the rental units or get more information, visit Airbnb’s website.

