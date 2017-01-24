2 adults, 2 teenagers charged with attack of teen in Warren

Tyler Whitacre, 22, and Richard Lorraine, 53, are charged with felonious assault

By Published:
Tyler Whitacre & Richard Lorraine, charged with felonious assault
Tyler Whitacre (photo from a previous arrest) and Richard Lorraine

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two adults and two teens are charged with the assault of a teenage boy in Warren.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Whitacre and 53-year-old Richard Lorraine are charged with felonious assault. A 14 and 15 year old are also facing felonious assault charges, and police are looking for them.

Police said charges against a fifth person are pending.

The group is accused of beating up the teen as he was heading to work from Labrae High School. The boy is a student at the school.

The circumstances leading up to the attack are unknown, but police said the teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.

 

 

