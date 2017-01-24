2 charged with robbery of Pizza Joe’s in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man and Youngstown woman are facing criminal charges, accused of robbing Pizza Joe’s on Friday.

Police were called to the restaurant on Market Street around 8:30 p.m.

Employees said the man came into the shop with a gun and the woman went behind the cash register and took some money and rolled coins.

A police report identified the suspects as Robert McGuire, 26, and Alyssa Heydle, 18.

McGuire and Heydle were arrested Saturday in Struthers after they broke into a resident’s garage in the 200 block of Creed Street, according to police.

A police report said a neighbor called 911 when she heard strange noises at her front door around 3 a.m.

Officers found McGuire and Heydle hiding underneath a table in the garage of the house next door, according to the report.

Police said they had a BB gun, black folding knife, marijuana grinder and pipes, lighters, and a screwdriver they were using as a pry bar.

In an interview with police, Heydle said McGuire is the co-owner of Coney Island in the food court of the Southern Park Mall. A police report says Heydle, an employee of McGuire’s, admitted to breaking into a salon at the mall as well as several other businesses. She said the two planned the break-ins after drinking and using drugs.

Police said Heydle also admitted to the robbery at Pizza Joe’s, saying McGuire knew the owner and thought it would be funny to rob him and then take him out for drinks with the money they stole from him.

McGuire is charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Heydle is charged with aggravated robbery.