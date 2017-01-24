3 Austintown McDonald’s employees report being robbed after work

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's at 5524 Mahoning Ave.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three employees of McDonald’s reported that they were robbed while closing the restaurant in Austintown.

The employees said an unknown man approached them from a grassy area between McDonald’s and Mike’s Lounge. The man then pointed a gun at them and demanded money, according to a police report.

One of the employees reported running over to Walgreens to call police. In the process, he dropped his backpack and knocked his co-worker to the ground.

Police said the robber went through the backpack, finding nothing of value, and searched the employee who had fallen to the ground. The robber walked away after finding no money, the report said.

The robber was wearing a mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Police searched for him but couldn’t find him.

