Batt pours in 34; Greenville now 16-0

Junior Joe Batt scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Trojans past Reynolds, 64-49 Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Batt pours in 34; Greenville now 16-0

Greenville, PA (WKBN) – Greenville junior Joe Batt scored a game-high 34 points to help the Trojans beat Reynolds, 64-49 Tuesday at Reynolds High School.

Batt scored 21 points in the first half to jump start the Trojan offense. He also hit 6 three pointers on the night. Michael Blaney scored 10 points, while senior Ethan Reiser finished with 9 points.

Reynolds was led by Shy Sims with 11 points, while Dylan McDanel had 10. The Raiders drop to 7-8 on the season. n

Greenville improves to 16-0 on the season and host Sharpsville Friday night at 7:30 PM.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s