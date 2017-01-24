Cardinal Mooney’s Hewlett verbals to YSU

Hewlett chose the Penguins over Eastern Kentucky, California of Pennsylvania, Edinboro, and Slippery Rock.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney football standout Jaylen Hewlett has verbally committed to Youngstown State.

He made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Hewlett finished the season with 906 rushing yards and eleven offensive touchdowns.  He tallied five sacks during the regular season, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

He joins several other local football standouts who have also committed to the Penguins including Farrell’s Braxton Chapman and Warren JFK’s Jacob Coates.  Former Ursuline and Virginia Tech Quarterback Chris Durkin is transferring to play at YSU.

