Clarence William Nevinski Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Clarence William Nevinski 89, passed on, Tuesday, January 24, 2017, surrounded by family after an unexpected illness.

He was born in Lumberport, West Virginia and resided in Warren, Ohio for over 60 years.

Clarence was a veteran who served in the United States Army and Navy and employed by Copperweld Steel Company for over 30 years.

He was a loving husband and wonderful father, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred (Simun) Nevinski; two sisters, Mary Zemka and Josephine Previt; his four children, Kenneth Nevinski (Theresa), Sheryl Rossi, Debbie Fusselman (Donald) and Daniel Nevinski. Clarence is also survived by his six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John, Stanley, Michael and Walter Nevinski.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio, where military honors will be observed.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.