Claussell leads Girard past Newton Falls

Austin Claussell led the Indians with a game-high 20 points.

Girard topped Newton Falls 58-50 in boys' high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Austin Claussell led the Indians with a game-high 20 points, while Austin O’Hara added 17.  Anthony Graziano added 13 in the victory.

Ben Simpson led the Tigers with 15 points on the night.  Noah Honeycutt also reached double-figures with 12 in the setback for Newton Falls.

Girard improves to 8-8 overall on the season, and 6-2 in All-American Conference Blue Tier play.  The Indians return to the floor next Tuesday against LaBrae.

