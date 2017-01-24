Cleveland police officer killed in hit and run on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer was killed Tuesday in a hit-skip on Interstate 90 westbound.

According to WJW Fox 8 Cleveland, the hit-skip suspect’s car is reportedly a white Camry, according to police.

The hit-skip happened at the Warren Road exit. It occurred just after a portion of the highway was closed when a fire truck was struck by a van at Hilliard Boulevard.

Police say the officer was setting up flares for the original crash when he was hit.

Interstate 90 westbound is now closed at West 117th Street while crews work at both scenes. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.