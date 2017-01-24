David A. Dyke Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – David A. Dyke, 60, of East Taggart Street passed away at 7:22 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center, Boardman Campus, after becoming ill at home.

David was born May 27, 1956, a son of the late Benjamin and Katherine Haggerty Dyke and was a life resident of the area.

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School and had owned and operated the former D’N’D’s Restaurant for 24 years, retiring in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Witman, whom he married October 6, 1979 and three daughters, Kimberly Fulton, Lisa (Tony Slagle) Fulton and Sarah (Eric Eisler) Dyke, all of East Palestine. He also leaves a sister, Deborah (David) Mort, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; a half-brother, Fred Needs, East Palestine, and his four-legged friend, Buddy.

Service will not be observed.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



