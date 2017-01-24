BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. William Rock, O.P. at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Saint Dominic Church for Dolores Mary Catherine Devlin, 91, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 24 with family by her side.

Dolores was born September 19, 1925, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Lavina Elizabeth Schell Kelly.

She was a 1943 Chaney High School graduate, Dolores worked as a long distance telephone operator, retiring in November of 1983.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church, she loved to read books and work on crossword puzzles and puzzle books.

Dolores Married her husband, Robert Lawrence Devlin October 10, 1953 at St. Dominic Church, he passed away in August of 1983.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Dolores E. Murrell of Boardman and Mary Kay Devlin – Logan (Jon) of Hilliard, Ohio and three grandchildren, Robert and Sean Murrell of Boardman and Kelly Devlin Logan of Columbus.

Family and friends may call from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.



