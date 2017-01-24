Janet L. Schlegel Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Janet L. Schlegel, 76 of Canfield passed away early Tuesday morning, January 24 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus, an ovarian cancer survivor of 15 years.

Janet was born August 6, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harvey and Mildred(Renkenberger) Paulin and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Greenford High School and was a very active member of Calla Community Church. Janet was the Sunday School treasurer and had previously taught Sunday School. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Society of the church and her personal card ministry. Janet was always sending cards and notes to those in need.

Most important to Janet was her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s functions. She was also an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

Her husband, Edward L. Schlegel, Sr, whom she married November 26, 1956, died July 27, 1996. After the death of her husband, Janet worked as a teller for 20 years at Farmer’s National Bank, Salem office until she retired.

Janet leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Edward L. and Sarah Schlegel, Jr. of Canfield; two grandchildren, Levi and Lydia and a brother, Kenneth (Sheron) Paulin of Uniontown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Paulin.

Friends may call on Friday, January 27 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Per Janet’s request, there will be a private graveside service on Saturday, January 28.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers material tributes take the form of contributions to Calla Community Church Women’s Missionary Society, 6482 W. Calla Rd., Canfield or to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

