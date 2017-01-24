Mary E. Brown-Gay Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Mary E. Brown-Gay, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 24 at Hospice House of Poland.

She was born on December 22, 1924 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter to the late Roscoe and Edna Fore.

Mary was graduate of Belpre High School and went on to work as a schedule clerk for Ohio Bell until retiring in 1978.

Mary was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Girard and enjoyed helping out with their mission circle. She was also a member of the Girard Senior Center.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her children, W. Paul (Judy Casey) Jeffery and Mary Murray; her grandchildren, Ted Murray, Brenda Boucher, David Murray, Richard Murray, Steven Brown and Tylor Jeffery; her great-grandchildren, Eric, Michelle, Brandon, David, Jr., Taylor, Alecia, Travis, Tyler, Soren and Calix; her great-great-grandchildren, Merrick and Alianna and her daughters-in-law, Rita Brown and Theresa Brown.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, William Brown who passed in 1982; her second husband, Leonard M. Gay who passed away in 2010; her sons, Donald and Charles Brown; her brothers, Leonard “Royce” and Bernard Fore and her son-in-law, Donald Murray.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Rd.

Funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrot Rd.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



