Owner of limo set on fire in DC says insurance unlikely to pay

The limousine's driver had taken a client to downtown D.C. when the vehicle was attacked and set on fire

By Published: Updated:
A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in downtown Washington. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the company that owned a limousine set on fire during an Inauguration Day protest in Washington said insurance likely won’t cover the damage.

Muhammad Ashraf, the president of the Virginia-based Nationwide Chauffeured Services, said Monday that replacing the car could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

He said insurance would cover vandalism but may not cover his situation because the car was damaged in a riot.

More than 230 people were arrested after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking business’ windows Friday.

Ashraf said the limousine’s driver had taken a client downtown when the vehicle was attacked and set on fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen blocks away.

Ashraf said he can’t imagine why people had to do it.

Protesters also damaged other cars and property, and set other smaller fires.

Some hurled bricks and concrete at police lines, while others rolled metal trash cans at them. Six officers suffered minor injuries.

Protests on Inauguration Day were not just limited to D.C. Around the country, from San Francisco to Nashville, people spoke out against President Donald Trump’s election.

Limo burns during inauguration protests


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s