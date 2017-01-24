Owner of limo set on fire in DC says insurance unlikely to pay

Related Coverage Protesters smash windows, set fire to limo near inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the company that owned a limousine set on fire during an Inauguration Day protest in Washington said insurance likely won’t cover the damage.

Muhammad Ashraf, the president of the Virginia-based Nationwide Chauffeured Services, said Monday that replacing the car could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

He said insurance would cover vandalism but may not cover his situation because the car was damaged in a riot.

More than 230 people were arrested after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking business’ windows Friday.

Ashraf said the limousine’s driver had taken a client downtown when the vehicle was attacked and set on fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen blocks away.

Ashraf said he can’t imagine why people had to do it.

Protesters also damaged other cars and property, and set other smaller fires.

Some hurled bricks and concrete at police lines, while others rolled metal trash cans at them. Six officers suffered minor injuries.

Protests on Inauguration Day were not just limited to D.C. Around the country, from San Francisco to Nashville, people spoke out against President Donald Trump’s election.

