Paul D. McCon Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Paul D. McCon, 88, of Berlin Center, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 1:37 p.m. at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

Paul was born on May 3, 1928 in Beaver Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lyle and Lenora McCon.

Paul’s one true passion was driving semi-truck. He worked independently for a variety of different companies; driving truck for well over 50 years. He truly enjoyed being on the road and traveling cross country.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to race tracks and watching NASCAR.

He leaves behind his seven children, Paula (Jim) Hawkins, from Aura Colorado, Cindy McCon, of Berlin Center, whom he made his home, Rhonda Rossetti, of Georgia, Jim McCon, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Don (Cathy) McCon, of Bellevue, Nebraska, Randy (Jenny) McCon, of North Jackson and Brenda (Jack) Smith, of Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one brother, Wilbert “Wimp” Enders, of Pennsylvania.

Paul was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, the late Lila L. McCon, whom he married on April 1, 1950. Lila died on December 5, 2001 after 51 years of loving marriage. He is also preceded in death by a son, Calvin McCon; two sisters, Margaret and Kathryn and a brother, Calvin.

Family and friends may call Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Nolder celebrating Paul’s life.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



