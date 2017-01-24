Paul R. Dugan Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Paul R. Dugan, 84, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Covington Community Care Center.

He was born October 8, 1932 in East Palestine, son of the late Nelson and Irene Warner Dugan.

Paul was a U.S. Army veteran and proudly served during the Korean War. He was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church, the East Palestine Country Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1506.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Lois Manley; a son, Doug (Patty) Dugan of East Palestine; daughter, Judy (Sam) Huffman of Ravenna; two sisters, Loretta Faulkner of Calcutta and Janet McElhaney of Clarkson; six grandchildren, Tonia (Zach) Zeh, Doug Dugan, Jr., Robby (Jen) Parks, Shanna Pratt, Michael Everson and Reece (Kayla) Everson and five great-grandchildren, Levi Zeh, Eli Parks, Ashton Reed, Logan Parks and Alana Pratt.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Murrel “Bud” Dugan and William Dugan and a sister, Greta Wissner.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of one’s choice.



