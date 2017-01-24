Police: 3 people killed in Youngstown crash

The road is closed between from Albert Street and Logangate Road

By Published: Updated:
Fatal Accident Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say three people are dead in a car accident on Route 62 (Hubbard Road) in Youngstown.

The crash occurred near the CCA Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The road is closed between from Albert Street and Logangate Road, according to police. It is expected to be blocked for some time during clean up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is out at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available. Tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. for the latest. 

To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s