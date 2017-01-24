Police: 3 people killed in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say three people are dead in a car accident on Route 62 (Hubbard Road) in Youngstown.

The crash occurred near the CCA Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The road is closed between from Albert Street and Logangate Road, according to police. It is expected to be blocked for some time during clean up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is out at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available. Tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. for the latest.

To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.



