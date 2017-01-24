Police: Warren woman records video performing sex act on dog

Amber Finney is the first to be charged with bestiality under Warren's new law

Amber Finney, charged with bestiality.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman that they say was shown on video performing sexual acts on a dog.

Amber Finney is the first to be charged with bestiality under the city’s new law.

WKBN received a video from a viewer showing a woman participating in a sex act with a dog and brought it to police. Police then began an investigation.

Last summer, Warren became the first Ohio city to make bestiality illegal.

Under the new law, the crime is considered a misdemeanor but would allow for the removal of the animals until the end of the investigation or trial.

The law stems from Salvador Rendon, who investigators say had sex with two dogs multiple times for six years. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which were suspended.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also admitted to having sex with a dog in Warren last year, but the crimes occurred before the bestiality law went into effect.

Police said Finney is expected to turn herself in next week, since she was out of town when the warrant was filed.

According to police, Finney said the video was fake, but they said it appears to be real.

Police received multiple reports from people who have seen the video.

