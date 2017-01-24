Steelers QB Roethlisberger not ruling out retirement

Tomlin says he's not alarmed by Roethlisberger questioning his future, adding Roethlisberger is "the most significant component of what we do."

By Published:
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field shortly before the end of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 39-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field shortly before the end of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t sure he’ll be back in 2017.

Roethlisberger said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. The two-time Super Bowl winner will turn 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues. Roethlisberger is under contract through 2020.

Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger has mentioned possible retirement to the coaching staff at various points. Longtime Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller, a good friend of Roethlisberger’s, retired last February at age 33.

Tomlin says he’s not alarmed by Roethlisberger questioning his future, adding Roethlisberger is “the most significant component of what we do.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s