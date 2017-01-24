Storm Team 27: One more warm day Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered clouds overnight with a chance for a pocket of drizzle or fog. Temperatures will slide into the low 30’s to start Wednesday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing toward 50. It will be breezy at times. There is a slight chance for rain showers late day. Look for a better chance for rain Wednesday night with snow showers trying to mix in by Thursday morning. Colder with snow showers through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle or fog.

Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 29 Low: 18

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 18

