Storm Team 27: Rain ends, cloudy & cool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

]WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler Tuesday afternoon following some rain and freezing rain. Highs will push toward 40. Warmer Wednesday with colder air sweeping in through the end of the week. Winter weather returns to the forecast through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday: Rain ends. Cloudy.

High: 40

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 29 Low: 18

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 18

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

