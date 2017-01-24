Storm Team 27: Warm Wednesday with a chance for a shower

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered clouds overnight with a chance for a pocket of drizzle, light rain or fog. Temperatures will slide into the low 30’s to start Wednesday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing toward 50. It will be breezy at times. There is a slight chance for rain showers late day. Look for a better chance for rain Wednesday night with snow showers trying to mix in by Thursday morning. Colder with snow showers through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog/drizzle early. Becoming Breezy. Chance for rain showers late day. (40%)

High: 50

Wednesday night: Scattered rain showers mixing with snow toward morning. Little/No accumulation. (60%)

Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. May mix with rain early. Light accumulation through evening. (70%)

High: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 27 Low: 18

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 24

