Thrasher scores 15; Grove City is 8-0 in Region 5

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City has built a 3-game lead in Region 5 after their 67-34 win tonight over visiting Slippery Rock. The Eagles now sport a 8-0 record in the region and an 11-4 mark overall.

Isaac Thrasher connected on three 3-point baskets as he led the Eagles with 15 points. Logan Lutz had 10 while Andrew Mason and Martin Beatty each had 9.

Slippery Rock falls to 4-11 overall and 1-7 in Region 5 play. Ryan Dutton scored 15 for the Rockets.

The Eagles will be matched against Sharon on the road on Friday. The Rockets return to the floor tomorrow when they travel to Keystone for a Wednesday night tilt.