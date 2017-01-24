Trial set for woman accused of stealing from Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the women accused of stealing from a local church is now set for trial this March.

Patricia Shepherd turned herself into authorities Tuesday morning after being indicted this month on a charge of theft.

Prosecutors say she and another woman were in charge of writing checks on behalf of the Holy Bible Church of God in Youngstown. Last spring, directors of the church discovered their bank accounts had been overdrawn and accused the women of stealing the money for themselves.

In court Tuesday morning, Shepherd pleaded not guilty. Her bond was set at $2,500.