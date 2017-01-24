Truck hauling construction debris flips over in New Waterford

The truck flipped over on Route 7, near Crestview Road

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck hauling construction debris flipped over on State Route 7, near Crestview Road.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, who was going southbound, told Ohio State Highway Patrol that he moved over when seeing a vehicle approaching that was driving left of center. The truck then fell over onto its side

The driver will be cited for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will clean up the area after an investigation.

