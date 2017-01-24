Trump to meet with auto industry leaders Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN and The Associated Press) – President Donald Trump is expected to meet leaders of the nation’s auto industry Tuesday.

The meetings come after Trump charted a new American course abroad, withdrawing the United States from the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership, using one of his first actions in office to reject a centerpiece of Barack Obama’s attempts to counter China and deepen U.S. ties in Asia.

For Trump, the move was a fulfillment of a central campaign promise. He has repeatedly cast the 12-nation trade pact — which was eagerly sought by U.S. allies in Asia — as detrimental to American businesses

Trump said in remarks Monday that companies can move from state to state but if they close down in the U.S. and move their manufacturing abroad, they will pay a significant border tax to bring those products back the U.S.

Trump had previously been critical of General Motors for sending Cruzes made in Mexico back to the U.S. tax-free.