Two men found dead inside car about to be set on fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a vehicle in west Columbus that someone was trying to set on fire.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:31 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road on a report of a man trying to set fire to a rag inside the gas tank of a parked car.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the car with two unresponsive victims inside.

Police said the suspect wasn’t able to get the rag to light and ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Medics responded and pronounced Caleb Jordan Killen and Jawuan Lamont Wade Reynolds, both 22 years old, dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

