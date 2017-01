WARREN, Ohio – Unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, Violet Ann Allison, age 67, passed away at home.

She was born on November 6, 1948 in Warren, a daughter of Dwayne and Mildred (Meredith) White.

Violet is survived by her beloved husband, Gene R. Allison, of Warren, Ohio and other family members.

Arrangements are currently pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary Silvat, Inc.



Order Flowers Here