Youngstown man sentenced for killing over stolen electricity

Prosecutors said Michael Paige killed Munir Blake after Blake accused him of stealing electricity from his apartment

Published: Updated:
michael paige murder trial hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of killing another man over stolen electricity received the maximum sentence on Tuesday.

Michael Paige was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom. Earlier this month, Paige was found guilty of murder with a firearms specification and tampering with evidence for the 2012 murder of Munir Blake.

Police say Paige shot Blake after Blake accused him of stealing electricity from his apartment on the north side of Youngstown.

Paige first went on trial in 2014, but it ended with a hung jury.

