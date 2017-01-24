Youngstown woman arrested twice in one week on drug charges

The same woman was arrested twice within five days in Youngstown, Ohio on drug charges.
L ro R: Jalazia Green, Tamika Croft, Deandre Fant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown was arrested twice in the same week on drug charges.

On both occasions, officers found drugs and money on the woman.

The latest arrest happened Sunday just before 8 p.m. when officers pulled a car over on Wick Avenue for failure to signal a turn.

As the car was coming to a stop, officers saw a passenger in the car, later identified as Jalazia Green, throw a baggie out of the window.

Police found $1,237 in Green’s pocket. They also retrieved the suspected baggie of heroin police said she threw out of the car.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun under a seat where another passenger, identified as Deandre Fant, was sitting. Police also found a scale, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ammunition, and several baggies in the car.

Green was charged with drug possession, tampering with evidence and trafficking.

Fant was charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling of a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the car, Tamika Croft, was charged with failure to signal a turn, driving under suspension and drug possession.

Green was  arrested five days earlier when police raided a  house on Himrod Avenue. She faces drug possession charges in that case as well.

