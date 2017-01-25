Second girl says she was abused by father and son on trial in Toledo

The 9-year-old testified against Timothy and Esten Ciboro in a Toledo courtroom

By Published: Updated:
Esten and Timothy Ciboro, of Toledo, are charged with rape and kidnapping.
Esten and Timothy Ciboro (Courtesy: WCMH)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A 9-year-old girl says she too was sexually abused by a father and son in Ohio who are on trial and accused of shackling and sexually abusing another girl who lived in the house.

The girl testified Wednesday against the men in a Toledo courtroom a day after a 14-year-old girl described how she was kept in their basement as punishment.

Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, have pleaded not guilty to the charges that include rape, kidnapping, and child endangering.

The younger girl testified she was forced to sleep with two men and that’s when she was sexually abused.

Police arrested the men last May after the older girl said she used a spare key she had hidden to unlock her handcuffs and escape.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s