Akron Childrens Hospital restricts visitors during flu season

The restrictions are intended to stop the spread of respiratory syncytial virus and the flu

By Published: Updated:
Akron Children's Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital issued a new rule Wednesday stating that visitors with any signs of cold or illness will not be allowed inside the hospital.

The restrictions are at the Boardman and Akron campuses. The restrictions are intended to stop the spread of respiratory syncytial virus and the flu.

Children under the age of 12 are also not allowed to visit patients in the hospital regardless of their health.

Dr. Elena Rossi says that illnesses like the flu are at their peak during the winter season and the rule is meant to protect vulnerable patients.

“Those infants, children, and adults are already sick. Let’s help them recover and not place them in danger,” Rossi said.

For more information, visit the Akron Children’s Hospital’s website. 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s