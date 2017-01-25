Akron Childrens Hospital restricts visitors during flu season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital issued a new rule Wednesday stating that visitors with any signs of cold or illness will not be allowed inside the hospital.

The restrictions are at the Boardman and Akron campuses. The restrictions are intended to stop the spread of respiratory syncytial virus and the flu.

Children under the age of 12 are also not allowed to visit patients in the hospital regardless of their health.

Dr. Elena Rossi says that illnesses like the flu are at their peak during the winter season and the rule is meant to protect vulnerable patients.

“Those infants, children, and adults are already sick. Let’s help them recover and not place them in danger,” Rossi said.

For more information, visit the Akron Children’s Hospital’s website.