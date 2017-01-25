Alexander John Stanek Obituary

CANTON, Ohio – Alexander John Stanek passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. He was 100 years old.

Alexander was born October 20, 1916 in Farrell Pennsylvania, the son of Ignacy and Maryanna (Korab) Stanek.

He was at one time a Maintenance Supervisor for the former Sharon Store.

Alexander was a member of the P & A Bowling and Retirees Bowling League and also enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A Capestrain and Karen (Kenneth) Johnston, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Margaret D. (Semak); four sisters, Helen Borawski, Wanda Robinson, Laura Smaltz and Cecilia Janusko and three brothers, Henry, Theodore and Edward.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Noon.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

