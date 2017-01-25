Alfred Paul Acierno Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Alfred Paul Acierno, 93, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning, January 25, 2017, after a long and fulfilling life.

Alfred was born September 20, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Nancy Emmo Acierno and was a lifelong area resident.

Al was a graduate of Girard High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

He later worked for General Fireproofing for over 30 years, retiring in 1985.

Mr. Acierno was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown.

He greatly enjoyed gardening and travel but his biggest joy was spending time with his family.

Alfred leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 68 years, Jessie Carolyn Green, whom he married February 7, 1948; four children, Alfred “Tommy” Acierno of Girard, Nancy (Richard) Manuel of Girard, Grace (Chuck) Newton of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pam (Dean) Harris of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Chris (Blanca) Acierno, Gina (Joe) Kijowski, Melanie (Wade) Likens, Melissa (Donnie) Cononico, Brian (Carla) Moschella, Dina (Ronnie) Williams and Nicole (Patrick) Connolly; 13 great-grandchildren, Christian, Carter, Chris, Jr., Gianna, Jarrett, Jesse, Kasey, Sy, Jacquelyn, Ronnie III, Ariana, Skye, and Giada and three sisters-in-law, Joann, Dorothy and Josephine, Acierno.

Five brothers, Florie, James, Steve, John and Sam Acierno and five sisters, Magdalene Rudinsky, Louise Tubic, Rose Romito, Sylvia Harper and Mary Acierno, preceded Alfred in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Al’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.