Austintown superintendent tries to appease open enrollment concerns

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Open enrollment at Austintown Schools is a divisive issue, so the board held a public meeting Wednesday night to lay out the facts.

Some members of the community want open enrollment completely done away with.

“There’s been some information out there, and we’re going to talk about it with data, about how some of our schools have trouble with discipline and the schools are out of control…Furthest thing from the truth,” Superintendent Vince Colaluca said.

About 125 people, including some students, listened as school leadership explained the issue.

Colaluca said the number of open enrollment students in each grade depends on the number of Austintown residents already enrolled. Basically, empty seats are filled with open enrollment students.

The board decided to make the student to teacher ratio 23 to 1, and the number of teachers will not change in the upcoming year.

Colaluca said there are some grades that have a higher number of students but because the board doesn’t want to hurt any families, the open enrollment students will not be asked to leave. Those grade levels above the ratio will be closed off to new open enrollment students, however.

The school board presented a lot of data, including all of the students disciplined last year in the district. Thirteen percent were open enrollment students and 10 percent were Austintown residents, according to the board’s data.

“It’s a little higher there for open enrollment students but as I said before, that’s not a high number,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Batchelor. “It’s also not a significant difference between either of the student groups.”

Academically, open enrollment students were behind Austintown students in state testing scores overall.

In math, 63 percent from Austintown passed compared to 53 percent for open enrollment students. For English, 55 percent of Austintown students passed while 50 percent of open enrollment students passed.

Social studies was the only subject where open enrollment students performed better than Austintown residents, at 75 percent to 73 percent.

Concerning the argument that the smart students are leaving Austintown, numbers showed the average GPA has gone up in the past three years:

Average GPA

2014 – 2015: 2.88

2015 – 2016: 2.92

2016 – 2017: 3.05

The number of students taking AP classes has also increased.

“Open enrollment has been able to provide a lot of programs that we have in the district that we have for all kids, but our residential kids benefit the most from them,” Colaluca said.

Those benefits include 25 English classes — the most in Mahoning County — along with 16 math classes.

Colaluca said there will be parameters to the open enrollment policy, including not permitting incoming freshman to come into the district. Only existing open enrollment students and those tied to a partnership program with the schools, such as a STEM program, will be eligible to start at the high school.

“We know the freshman year is the toughest year of high school. So we’re not gonna take any new students in. We want those students to have been accustomed to the Austintown way, and our philosophy, and our beliefs, and our discipline system,” he said.

Still, not everyone was sold. Gayle Carino said what she heard at the meeting did not change her mind.

“I’m absolutely against [open enrollment]. I’ve lived in Austintown my whole life, chose to buy a house here, send my kids to our schools, and like them to be our schools.”

Open enrollment students bring in 9 percent of the Austintown Schools’ total budget and make up 15 percent of the student population.

The school board has already voted to keep open enrollment in Austintown. Next year, it will be about the same numbers as it was this year.

