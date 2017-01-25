Book publisher orders more copies of ‘1984’ after sales surge

Matt Jaworowski, Media General National Desk Published: Updated:
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, listens during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, listens during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

(NEXSTAR) — We are just days into the Trump presidency and we’ve already been hit with historical lines of “alternative facts” and threats of “rethinking (the White House’s) relationship” with the media.

It seems some of Kellyanne Conway’s tip-toeing around questions has triggered some déjà vu in the minds of some readers. According to an Associated Press report, George Orwell’s “1984” was one of Amazon’s top-selling books on Tuesday.

According to the report, “1984” first appeared on the online retailer’s top sellers list on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday afternoon, it had risen to No. 1. The list is updated every hour based on latest sales.

CNN is reporting Penguin, a book publisher with rights to Orwell’s “1984” has pushed through an order for 75,000 copies this week – notably larger than their average reprint.

Orwell’s novel tells a dystopian tale of a people ruled by an overbearing government fraught with surveillance, “doublethink” and public manipulation – which some pundits have tied to Trump’s administration’s strategies of communication and media relations.

CNN also reports “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley and “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis – which follow similar themes of “1984” – also cracked Amazon’s top 100 top sellers list this week.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s