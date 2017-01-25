Carol Ciccotelli French Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Edward Noga at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at St. Patrick Church for Carol Ciccotelli French, who passed away peacefully after a long illness Wednesday morning, January 25 at her home.

Carol was born December 21, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Josephine Ross Ciccotelli.

She attended St. Columba and St. Casmir schools before graduating in 1965 from The Rayen School.

Carol was a secretary for Linton Dental and helped out at the Southern Park Mall with the Easter Bunny and Santa events. Carol also helped Nick Lavanty start his pizza business.

She enjoyed playing cards with her brothers and sisters but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her kids.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, John M. French, Sr.; her sons, John M. (Jackie) French of Canfield and Michael French of Canfield; a daughter, Carrie (Brian) Sarkis of Upper Arlington; brothers, Patsy Ciccotelli of Poland, Anthony Ciccotelli of Boardman and William (MaryJo) Ciccotelli of Liberty; sisters, Judy (Bill) Holcomb of Poland and Maria (Bruce) Wood of Austintown; grandchildren, Ashley French, John Paul French, Paul French, Jonathan French, Michael French, Jonah French, Neila Sarkis and Roman Sarkis and a life long friend, Carlotta Kane.

Besides her parents Carol is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Ciccotelli, Jr. and Robert Ciccotelli; sisters, Rosemary Merrill, Clara Vendetti, Gloria Ciccotelli and Violet Ciccotelli.

Friends may call from 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at St. Patrick Church prior to the service.

Material tributes can be made in Carol’s memory to the Hope Center for Cancer Care Foundation, 835 Southwestern Run, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Carol’s family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Knight and Georgia and Barbara from Hospice of the Valley for their loving care extended to her.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.



