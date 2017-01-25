Champion Girls rally past Brookfield

The Golden Flashes rallied from a double-digit lead for the win, which completed a season-sweep of the Warriors

By Published:
Champion rallied for a 51-45 win over Brookfield Wednesday night in the Game of the Week.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion rallied for a 51-45 win over Brookfield Wednesday night in the Game of the Week.

The Golden Flashes rallied from a double-digit lead for the win, which completed a season-sweep of the Warriors.

The victory keeps Champion at the top of the All-American Conference Blue Tier along with Newton Falls.

Abby White led all scorers with 20 points for the Golden Flashes. Allison Smith added 12 points, while Molly Williams chipped in with 9 points.

Bailey Drapola led Brookfield with 15 points, while Tori Sheehan added 11.

The Warriors drop to 12-4 overall (4-3 AAC Blue). Brookfield returns to action Saturday at LaBrae.

Champion improves to 13-3 overall (7-1 AAC Blue). The Golden Flashes visit Campbell on Saturday.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s