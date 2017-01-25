Champion Girls rally past Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion rallied for a 51-45 win over Brookfield Wednesday night in the Game of the Week.

The Golden Flashes rallied from a double-digit lead for the win, which completed a season-sweep of the Warriors.

The victory keeps Champion at the top of the All-American Conference Blue Tier along with Newton Falls.

Abby White led all scorers with 20 points for the Golden Flashes. Allison Smith added 12 points, while Molly Williams chipped in with 9 points.

Bailey Drapola led Brookfield with 15 points, while Tori Sheehan added 11.

The Warriors drop to 12-4 overall (4-3 AAC Blue). Brookfield returns to action Saturday at LaBrae.

Champion improves to 13-3 overall (7-1 AAC Blue). The Golden Flashes visit Campbell on Saturday.