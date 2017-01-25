Citizens board: Video backs cop in Steelers’ coach arrest

Police said Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Coach Joey Porter scuffled with a bouncer and assaulted an officer

This is a 2016 photo of Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Tuesday, April 19, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board said video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter supports an officer’s version of the events, including that Porter grabbed the officer’s wrists, rendering him defenseless.

Porter’s attorney declined to comment on executive director Elizabeth Pittinger’s comments.

The Allegheny County district attorney had previously said the video didn’t support the most serious criminal charges against Porter, including aggravated assault for allegedly grabbing Officer Paul Abel’s wrists. A spokesman said the prosecutor is sticking by that assessment.

Porter faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 21 on remaining citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Police said Porter scuffled with a bouncer who denied him admission to a bar and then Abel, hours after the Steeler’s Jan. 8 playoff win over Miami.

