Elizabeth E. Chopic Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Elizabeth E. Chopic, 93 of Newton Falls, died Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2017, at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

She was born April 25, 1923 in Warrington, England the daughter of the late James and Ethel Wilcox Garfield.

Elizabeth was apprenticed as a beautician at age 14 in England and was a licensed beautician in the state of Ohio. She worked for one year at Packard Electric Corp. Elizabeth was a homemaker all of her married life.

She was a member of the Braceville Christian Church. She was an accomplished artist and had done many portraits for people in the Warren area. She was a member of the Trumbull Art Guild and had exhibited her artwork at the Newton Falls Library and the senior center.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary (Leon D.) Hartman III of Leavittsburg; one son, Keith R.E. (Linda) Chopic of Warren; five grandchildren, Leon D. (Tammy) Hartman IV, Leonard D. (Holly) Hartman, Demetra Lizbeth (Robert) Noble, Luke (Circe) Hartman and George A. Chopic; 13 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Joy Marie, Leon D. V, Chelsie, Lisa, Marion, Somer, Tanner, Charlie, Mya, Gabriel, Cassie and Ariel and six great-great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Savannah, Brooke, Zekiah, Tanith and Londyn.

Her husband, Franklin Eugene Chopic preceded her in death in 2000. One grandson, Charles C. Chopic; three sisters, Joan Speakman, Margaret Richardson and Mavis Lamon and one brother, John Wilcox also have all preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Monday, January 30, 2017 at Braceville Christian Church, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the noon service time. Pastor Jon D. Pratt will officiate.

Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braceville Christian Church Building Fund, 4387 Church St. SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.