Fredrick “Fred” Lynn White Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Fredrick “Fred” L. White 84 of Beloit passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Alliance Community Hospital.

Born in East Liverpool, Ohio on April 20, 1932 the son of the late Fredrick Ensel and Gladys Mary (McDaniel) White.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a Technologist for B & W Research as well as maintaining the family farm.

Fred was a member of the Damascus Friends Church, where he taught Sunday school and helped with the church youth group. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau, the Ohio Tree Farm Association, the Ohio Forestry Association (where he would man their booth at the Canfield Fair year after year) and the Gideon’s. Fred enjoyed farming, inventing, woodworking, gardening, singing, playing the guitar and many other string instruments he could be found playing with several different musical groups throughout his life including one he played with when they wintered in Florida called the Holiday Strings, he was a collector and expert rebuilder of Whizzer Motor Bikes but most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his beautiful wife Donna, his children and his friends.

Survivors include his wife of 62 plus years, Donna J. (Allen) White; a daughter, Teresa (Tom) Dutcher of Salem; a daughter, Nancy (Paul) Rosen of Huntington, New York and a grandson, Michael Goughenour of Salem.

Besides his parent he was preceded in death by his son, Freddie White, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Damascus friends Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Brendlinger officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Damascus Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

