Game of the Week: Poland at Lakeview, 1/27

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 27, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Poland (9-4, 3-2) at Lakeview (7-9, 2-6)
Recent Meetings
Dec. 16, 2016 – Poland, 66-55
Feb. 9, 2016 – Poland, 75-30
Feb. 13, 2015 – Poland, 84-52
Jan. 21, 2014 – Poland, 59-35
Jan. 22, 2013 – Poland, 74-62
Last Meetings: December 16, 2016 at Poland
Poland outscored Lakeview in the second and third quarters by a count of 32-17 after leading by just one after the first frame (19-18). The homestanding Bulldogs went onto win, 66-55. Daniel Kramer led Poland with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Braden O’Shaughnessy added 16 of his own and 9 boards to boot.
AAC White Tier Standings
Struthers – 6-2 (11-4)
Jefferson – 6-2 (10-4)
Edgewood – 4-2 (10-2)
Poland – 3-2 (9-4)
Niles – 2-5 (5-10)
Lakeview – 2-6 (7-9)
Hubbard – 2-6 (5-10)
Results
Poland
Bulldogs 70 Niles 48
Bulldogs 65 Girard 40
LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38
Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42
Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50
Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51
Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41
Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56
Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63
Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55
Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56
Bulldogs 51 Harding 50
Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54
Lakeview
Hubbard 67 Bulldogs 51
East 83 Bulldogs 69
Niles 50 Bulldogs 48
Bulldogs 71 Struthers 65
Bulldogs 56 Brookfield 47
Bulldogs 66 Girard 51
Jefferson 78 Bulldogs 56
Bulldogs 59 Crestwood 52
Bulldogs 62 Liberty 46
Edgewood 69 Bulldogs 53
Poland 66 Bulldogs 55
Bulldogs 68 Hubbard 54
Niles 67 Bulldogs 47
Bulldogs 55 Howland 53
Maplewood 56 Bulldogs 44
Champion 57 Bulldogs 55
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Poland, 57.8; Lakeview, 57.4
Scoring Defense: Poland, 52.2; Lakeview, 59.5
Game Notes: Since Lakeview’s 71-65 victory over first-place Struthers – the Bulldogs have lost three in a row by an average of 11-points. At the time of their January 6th win over the Wildcats, Lakeview had won three straight and collected a 7-6 record. Over the past three weeks, the Bulldogs have fallen to 7-9.
Chris Muir has scored 20 or more points in 9 games this season and has averaged 27.5 points in his last four outings for Lakeview.
Poland has won five of their last six in January. The Bulldogs have posted signature wins over Harding (51-50) and Canfield (66-56) so far this season. Braeden O’Shaungnessy and Dan Kramer have scored in double figures in each of the last eight games. O’Shaughnessy has averaged 16.8 points during that stretch while Kramer has posted a 13.9 scoring average over the past eight contests.
Upcoming Schedule
Poland
Jan. 31 – Jefferson
Feb. 3 – Struthers
Feb. 7 – at Hubbard
Lakeview
Jan. 31 – Edgewood
Feb. 3 – Jefferson
Feb. 7 – Boardman