Game of the Week: Poland at Lakeview, 1/27

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 27, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Poland (9-4, 3-2) at Lakeview (7-9, 2-6)

Recent Meetings

Dec. 16, 2016 – Poland, 66-55

Feb. 9, 2016 – Poland, 75-30

Feb. 13, 2015 – Poland, 84-52

Jan. 21, 2014 – Poland, 59-35

Jan. 22, 2013 – Poland, 74-62

Last Meetings: December 16, 2016 at Poland

Poland outscored Lakeview in the second and third quarters by a count of 32-17 after leading by just one after the first frame (19-18). The homestanding Bulldogs went onto win, 66-55. Daniel Kramer led Poland with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Braden O’Shaughnessy added 16 of his own and 9 boards to boot.

AAC White Tier Standings

Struthers – 6-2 (11-4)

Jefferson – 6-2 (10-4)

Edgewood – 4-2 (10-2)

Poland – 3-2 (9-4)

Niles – 2-5 (5-10)

Lakeview – 2-6 (7-9)

Hubbard – 2-6 (5-10)

Results

Poland

Bulldogs 70 Niles 48

Bulldogs 65 Girard 40

LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38

Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42

Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50

Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51

Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41

Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56

Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63

Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55

Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56

Bulldogs 51 Harding 50

Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54

Lakeview

Hubbard 67 Bulldogs 51

East 83 Bulldogs 69

Niles 50 Bulldogs 48

Bulldogs 71 Struthers 65

Bulldogs 56 Brookfield 47

Bulldogs 66 Girard 51

Jefferson 78 Bulldogs 56

Bulldogs 59 Crestwood 52

Bulldogs 62 Liberty 46

Edgewood 69 Bulldogs 53

Poland 66 Bulldogs 55

Bulldogs 68 Hubbard 54

Niles 67 Bulldogs 47

Bulldogs 55 Howland 53

Maplewood 56 Bulldogs 44

Champion 57 Bulldogs 55

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Poland, 57.8; Lakeview, 57.4

Scoring Defense: Poland, 52.2; Lakeview, 59.5

Game Notes: Since Lakeview’s 71-65 victory over first-place Struthers – the Bulldogs have lost three in a row by an average of 11-points. At the time of their January 6th win over the Wildcats, Lakeview had won three straight and collected a 7-6 record. Over the past three weeks, the Bulldogs have fallen to 7-9.

Chris Muir has scored 20 or more points in 9 games this season and has averaged 27.5 points in his last four outings for Lakeview.

Poland has won five of their last six in January. The Bulldogs have posted signature wins over Harding (51-50) and Canfield (66-56) so far this season. Braeden O’Shaungnessy and Dan Kramer have scored in double figures in each of the last eight games. O’Shaughnessy has averaged 16.8 points during that stretch while Kramer has posted a 13.9 scoring average over the past eight contests.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Jan. 31 – Jefferson

Feb. 3 – Struthers

Feb. 7 – at Hubbard

Lakeview

Jan. 31 – Edgewood

Feb. 3 – Jefferson

Feb. 7 – Boardman