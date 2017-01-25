Lawyers in Youngstown triple-murder case argue over evidence, venue

Robert Seman is accused of killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents

By Published: Updated:
Robert Seman is accused of killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The capital murder trial of Robert Seman is set to begin early next month, and lawyers are still arguing over what will be presented in court.

Seman is accused of killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. He was back in court Wednesday morning.

The defendant’s lawyers are asking Mahoning County Court Judge Maureen Sweeney to limit what prosecutors can present about Seman’s other case. Seman is also accused of raping Corinne Gump and paying his ex-wife to keep her quiet. Seman’s lawyers are afraid details of his other case with taint the jury.

Defense lawyers are also asking to move the trial out of Mahoning County because of publicity in this case.

While the judge says she will rule about Seman’s other case next week, she says she’ll hold off on any change-of-venue requests until after all sides have had the chance to question jurors.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s