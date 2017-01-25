Local investment experts weigh in on big Dow trading day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a major milestone today on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial average crossed 20,000 for the first time.

The Dow opened with a celebration as soon as the opening bell rang. Ray Ream at Cottonwood Associates in Sharpsville said the 20,000 mark is unheard of.

“I can remember when everyone said at 1,000 that it was going to fall down and be horrible,” Ream said.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

It’s worth noting that going from 1,000 to 2,000 is a 100 percent climb. While going from 19,000 to 20,000 is just a 5 percent gain. But what’s remarkable is that passing this latest milestone happened in just 42 days. That’s the second fastest rise since the Dow was created in 1896.

The 30 companies in the Dow are some big companies, and America recognizes that they tell an important picture of what’s happening. The psychological boost from Dow 20,000 is enormous.

“I don’t know that I feel wealthier today than I did yesterday, but I certainly feel much more positive about the directions that we are going economically speaking,” Ream said.

The Dow riding high represents wealth to many people. For Ivan Vincenzini, it’s a boost for his 401K.

“We have a 401K and it rides on the stock market. When it goes up like that, my 401K goes up,” Vincenzini said.

The economy has improved. More people are employed and gas and interest rates are low. And many people see tax cuts and favorable new economic policies ahead.

Tod Bury with Bury Financial in Youngstown said as long as earnings are strong the market is the place to be, but you can’t take your eyes off of it.

“If earnings start to go the other way, we better be careful,” Bury said.

Last year was the worst start to the year for a stock market ever, but the Dow rebounded and finished up for the year. It’s tripled in less than 8 years. Bury said if the stock market averages what it historically has, which is about 10 percent, in another 4 and half years the Dow could cross 30,000 – a 66 percent gain.

The Dow has been up 78 years and down 43 years in its 120-year history.