Lucy A. Flood Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Lucy A. Flood passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Lucy was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 30, 1926, the daughter of Michael R. and Mary (Conti) Paoletta.

She was a beautician at Louise’s Beauty Shop in Sharon for many years.

Lucy enjoyed playing the organ, accordion and piano, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking and baking.

She leaves behind two daughters, Carol Worthington and Julie Serti; a son, Mike; sister, Angeline Triggiani; two brothers, Phil and Anthony Paoletta; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchld.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two daughters, Kathy Flood and Patricia Marr; sister, Rose Magnu and four brothers, Frank, Lou, Marco and Fred Paoletta.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



