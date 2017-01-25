Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that 44-year-old Israel Alvarez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that 44-year-old Israel Alvarez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip in the death of 39-year-old Patrolman David Fahey.
CLEVELAND (AP) – A man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland patrolman on an interstate now faces criminal charges.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that 44-year-old Israel Alvarez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip in the death of 39-year-old Patrolman David Fahey.

Police say Fahey was setting down flares while helping close lanes of Interstate 90 in Cleveland after a fatal accident Tuesday morning when he was struck by Alvarez’s car. Alvarez’s Toyota Camry was found later Tuesday about 30 miles west of Cleveland in Lorain, where Cleveland officers arrested him at gunpoint.

It’s unclear when Alvarez will appear in court or whether he has an attorney.

Fahey became a Cleveland police officer in July 2014.

